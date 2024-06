Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) corporator from the Erragadda Division Shaheen Begum passed away due to a prolonged illness on Tuesday.

She was elected in 2020 in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections. Shaheen Begum was suffering from health issues and was hospitalized, said local media reports.

Senior leaders of the AIMIM party offered their condolences to the bereaved family. Shaheen Begum was undergoing treatment in AIG Hospital.