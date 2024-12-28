Hyderabad: AIMIM distributes Urdu guides for SSC aspirants

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Saturday, December 28, distributed 8,000 ‘Salar-e-Millat All in One Guide’ to Urdu medium students preparing for Staff Selection Commission (SSC) examinations.

The initiative aims to reduce the dropout rates among Muslim students and help them reach positions in the state government.

At the AIMIM headquarters in Darussalam in Hyderabad, its president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi distributed the books to SSC aspirants.

