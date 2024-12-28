Hyderabad: AIMIM distributes Urdu guides for SSC aspirants

The initiative aims to reduce the dropout rates among Muslim students and help them reach positions in the state government.

Posted by Parameswaran Valeri  |   Published: 28th December 2024 5:57 pm IST
Asaduddin Owaisi distributing Urdu guides to the students in Hyderabad
Asaduddin Owaisi distributing Urdu guides to the students in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Saturday, December 28, distributed 8,000 ‘Salar-e-Millat All in One Guide’ to Urdu medium students preparing for Staff Selection Commission (SSC) examinations.

At the AIMIM headquarters in Darussalam in Hyderabad, its president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi distributed the books to SSC aspirants.

