Hyderabad: AIMIM leader booked for protest against Madhavi Latha

Hyderabad: A case has been registered against All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul (AIMIM) leader Yaser Arafat and other party workers for criminal intimidation and unlawful assembly on polling day for the Lok Sabha elections in Hyderabad at Bibi Bazaar cross roads. Arafat’s reaction to Latha asking Burkha clad women to show their faces led to a mild protest on May 13 in the Old City.

The complaint was lodged a BJP worker and follower of Madhavi Latha K, the Hyderabad BJP candidate for Lok Sabha elections. On the day of voting, Madhavi Latha visited polling stations under the Hyderabad seat to inspect the process. Soon after she made Burkha clad women show their faces in polling stations, vidoes of the same went viral.

When Madhavi Latha reached Bibi Bazaar junction, she had a confrontation with Yaser Arafat. Around 100 people including AIMM workers had gathered at the Bibi Bazaar junction when Madhavi Latha got down from the car and was filming the sloganeering around her.

AIMIM leader Yaser Arafat, who was going from Volta Hotel junction towards Tallabkatta, saw Madhavi Latha standing on the road and rushed towards her asking the police to send her away. Soon youngsters nearby raised slogans in support of AIMIM, forcing the police to disperse the crowd using mild force.

The Moghalpura police booked a case under Sections 147, 506, 509, 149 r/w 34 of IPC. All those who were identified have been issued 41 A CrPC notices by the police.