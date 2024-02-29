Hyderabad: AIMIM to observe its 66th formation day on March 2

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeem (AIMIM) will celebrate it’s 66th formation day on Saturday, March 2. To mark the day, a meeting and party flag hoisting will be held at the AIMIM headquarters in Darussalam.

AIMIM’s national president and Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi will address the gathering.The formation day is seen as a crucial event in view of forthcoming General Elections elections in April-May.

The AIMIM will be in a five-way fight with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) if all parties contest the polls on their own. MBT’s leader Amjadullah Khan, who almost defeated AIMIM’s Yakutpura candidate in last year’s Assembly polls, may however be the Congress candidate if both sides come to an agreement.

However, MBT taking on Owaisi for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat is not yet confirmed and talks are still ongoing. The AIMIM had faced a tough contest in two constituencies Nampally and Yakutpura in the recently held Telangana Assembly polls last year. MBT’s Amjadullah Khan lost the Yakutpura seat by only 878 votes, almost causing a loss of face for the AIMIM in its core area of Hyderabad’s Old City.

The AIMIM leadership soon after the Assembly elections results went into campaign mode for Lok Sabha polls. A series of developmental works have been inaugurated by party leaders in the Hyderabad Parliamentary constituency and regular inspections are now being taken up to review the progress of the works. The party has clearly been shaken a little after nearly being defeated in two seats.

On its formation day, the AIMIM’s cadre are expected to take out rallies from their areas and reach the party headquarters Darussalam in a show of strength in Hyderabad.