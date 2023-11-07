Hyderabad: AIMIM workers booked for violating election code

Hyderabad: A case was booked against AIMIM party workers at Borabanda police station for violating the Model Code of Conduct by organizing a rally and bursting crackers.

On Monday night, November 6, several AIMIM workers gathered at Borabanda to celebrate the announcement of AIMIM candidate Mohd Rashed Faraz, from Jubilee Hills. The gathering burst crackers and gathered on the road.

On information, the police and the flying squad officers filmed the incident and booked a case against the local AIMIM leaders under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. An investigation is going on.