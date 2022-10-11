Hyderabad: Air Live bar and restaurant raided, seven arrested

Hyderabad: Air Live Bar and restaurant was raided on Monday night by the special operation team, Madhapur along with local police.

According to the officials, Air Live, located at Sharath city capital mall under Gachibowli police station limits was raided for playing loud music and “disturbing public peace and violating order of the Telangana high court”.

The seven arrested people include managers, singers, keyboard players. Their sound systems and speakers were seized and handed over to concerned police stations.

The police invoked Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 290 (punishment for public nuisance) of the Indian Penal Code read with Section 76/21 of the city police act.

The cops arrested Atin Agarwal (pub owner), Budhani Vinith (Pub manager), Bokkari Raju (bar manager), Quadri Aman (singer), Quadri Umar (Guitar player), Quadri Bilal (keyboard player), Dip Benarju (Drums player).

Further, the officials seized 5 DI boxes, 6 In Air boxes, 2 CD players, 1 DJ mixer, 7 mike stands, 2 monitors, 2 live band mixers and 2 DHR 12M loud speakers.