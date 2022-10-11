Hyderabad: Air Live bar and restaurant raided, seven arrested

The police invoked Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 290 (punishment for public nuisance) of the Indian Penal Code read with Section 76/21 of the city police act.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 11th October 2022 7:43 pm IST
Hyderabad: Air Live bar and restaurant raided, seven arrested

Hyderabad: Air Live Bar and restaurant was raided on Monday night by the special operation team, Madhapur along with local police.

According to the officials, Air Live, located at Sharath city capital mall under Gachibowli police station limits was raided for playing loud music and “disturbing public peace and violating order of the Telangana high court”.

Also Read
Hyderabad: KTR chairs high-level meeting with WEF representatives, industry leaders

The seven arrested people include managers, singers, keyboard players. Their sound systems and speakers were seized and handed over to concerned police stations.

MS Education Academy

The police invoked Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 290 (punishment for public nuisance) of the Indian Penal Code read with Section 76/21 of the city police act.

The cops arrested Atin Agarwal (pub owner), Budhani Vinith (Pub manager), Bokkari Raju (bar manager), Quadri Aman (singer), Quadri Umar (Guitar player), Quadri Bilal (keyboard player), Dip Benarju (Drums player).

Further, the officials seized 5 DI boxes, 6 In Air boxes, 2 CD players, 1 DJ mixer, 7 mike stands, 2 monitors, 2 live band mixers and 2 DHR 12M loud speakers.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button