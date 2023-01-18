Hyderabad: Air Marshal visits Air Force Stations in Hakimpet, Begumpet

Hyderabad: The Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) of the Training Command of the Indian Air Force (IAF), Air Marshal Radhakrishnan Radhish, visited the Air Force Station in Hakimpet and Begumpet on Tuesday.

Air Commodore Pankaj Jain received the Air Marshal at Hakimpet Air Force Station.

He examined the station’s various flying and ground training infrastructure and facilities.

He interacted with the air warriors and appreciated their sustained efforts in providing a healthy flying environment and their professional capabilities.

Also Read Hyderabad: 10 held in hookah parlour raid in Rajendranagar

When Radhish visited the Air Force Station, Begumpet, Group Captain Manish Kumar, Station Commander received him.

He thanked station personnel for their efforts and informed them of the challenges of training command of the latest technological inclusion in the Indian Air Force.