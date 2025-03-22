Hyderabad Airport cabs to begin ‘No AC Campaign’ from March 24

Hyderabad: Starting from March 24, several cab drivers will start the ‘no air conditioning campaign’, following the boycott of rides to the Hyderabad Airport, also known as the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

Speaking on it, the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union (TGPWU) president Shaik Salahuddin said on Saturday, March 22, the protest is being conducted after its demand to implement a uniform fare structure, account for fuel costs, maintenance, and fair driver compensation.

The TGPWU has also claimed that current app-based fares are lower than auto-rickshaw rates, making it difficult for cab drivers working at the Hyderabad airport to earn a sustainable income.

The TGPWU further said that the motive behind the ‘no air conditioning campaign’ is not to cause inconvenience to customers and has asked them to tip the drivers instead to avail of the facility. “Cab drivers at the Hyderabad Airport will be intensifying their protest by surrendering their vehicles at the RTA in the week,” Salahuddin said.

Earlier, the union alleged that despite multiple appeals to the government and the transport department for a uniform and fair fare structure, no decisive action has been taken.

Hyderabad Airport offers options

In view of the boycott call issued by the drivers, the airport has not only confirmed the expected inconvenience but also listed the options available for passengers.

It mentioned that radio cabs, car rentals, prepaid taxis, and Pushpak luxury airport liner facilities are available for passengers.

Passenger Advisory: Due to a protest by cab driver unions, a shortage of cabs is expected, leading to longer wait times. #RGIAirport offers multiple commute options for a smooth journey. For assistance, visit our transport help desk at the car park area near Aeroplaza.



It was also mentioned that in case of any assistance, the transport help desk at the car park area near Aeroplaza can be contacted.

Although various options are available, the boycott call given by Ola, Uber, and Rapido cab drivers may continue to pose an inconvenience to passengers.



