Hyderabad airport diverts flights due to adverse weather; IMD forecasts more rains

Hyderabad: Hyderabad airport faced operational disruptions on Thursday evening as adverse weather conditions forced the diversion of multiple flights. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecast more rains in the city on Friday.

In view of the weather conditions, IndiGo Airlines also cautioned passengers and alerted them about potential delays and changes in flight schedules.

Flight diversions at Hyderabad airport

Due to strong winds and thunderstorms, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) diverted two flights.

An IndiGo flight from Darbhanga was rerouted to Vijayawada, while an Air India flight from Mumbai landed in Nagpur instead.

Also Read Demand for morning schools rises in Hyderabad as IMD forecasts heatwaves

The diversions were the result of low visibility and unsafe landing conditions caused by the sudden weather shift.

IndiGo issued a passenger advisory, warning of potential flight delays at Hyderabad airport. On its X handle, the airline wrote, “Due to strong winds and thunderstorms, flights to/from Hyderabad may be impacted. We understand this may cause inconvenience and truly appreciate your patience.”

Unfavourable weather in #Hyderabad is impacting flights, but we're here to keep you informed! Stay updated on your flight status https://t.co/CjwsVzFov0 or explore flexible options https://t.co/KpeDADMWMC, should there be a need to adjust your travel plans. pic.twitter.com/GP9USZUF2G — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) April 10, 2025

IMD forecasts more rains in Hyderabad

The weather department has forecast additional rainfall on Friday. It predicted thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds across the city. A yellow alert has been issued.

Earlier on Thursday, areas like Malkajgiri, Serilingampally and Himayatnagar received moderate rainfall.

In view of the weather conditions, Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy directed officials to implement safety protocols as rains are expected to persist in parts of the state for the next two days.