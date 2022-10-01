Hyderabad airport issues travel advisory for festive season

The TSRTC recently launched a bus service from Shilparamam to RGIA with buses every 30 minutes, for seven days a week.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 1st October 2022 4:17 pm IST
Rahul Gandhi International Airport (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Amidst the festive season, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) has issued a traffic advisory in lieu of a passenger surge in the coming days.

In a statement released on Saturday, RGIA requested those travelling out of Hyderabad to reach the airport well in advance.

Also Read
Bathukamma festival themed Sunday Funday to be held at Tank Bund

“Passengers are requested to plan their commute to the airport well in advance. A longer wait time for transportation facilities from the airport to the city is expected. Passengers can avail multiple modes of transportation available at the airport,” said the statement.

MS Education Academy

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) recently launched a bus service from Shilparamam to RGIA. The service is available between 4:30 am and 10:30 pm, daily, seven days a week, every 30 minutes.

Daily commuters will get a 10 percent discount.

 

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button