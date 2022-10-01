Hyderabad airport issues travel advisory for festive season

Hyderabad: Amidst the festive season, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) has issued a traffic advisory in lieu of a passenger surge in the coming days.

In a statement released on Saturday, RGIA requested those travelling out of Hyderabad to reach the airport well in advance.

“Passengers are requested to plan their commute to the airport well in advance. A longer wait time for transportation facilities from the airport to the city is expected. Passengers can avail multiple modes of transportation available at the airport,” said the statement.

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) recently launched a bus service from Shilparamam to RGIA. The service is available between 4:30 am and 10:30 pm, daily, seven days a week, every 30 minutes.

Daily commuters will get a 10 percent discount.