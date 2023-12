Hyderabad: Inspectors of RGI Airport and KPHB police stations have been suspended by the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate for dereliction of duty and unprofessional conduct on Thursday, December 28.

The inspector of police R Srinivas from RGI Airport, Hyderabad and D Venkatesh had allegedly mishandled different cases. The cases were reportedly about family issues.

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Avinash Mohanty has reportedly ordered an inquiry on the suspended inspectors.