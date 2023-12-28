Muslim groups to deter youth from New Year parties in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: To wean away Muslim youth from drugs and immoral activities during New Year parties, Muslim organizations in Hyderabad are hosting Islamic events on Sunday, December 31.

The Abul Fida Islamic Research Center in Shahalibanda is organizing a night-long program called ‘Shab Bedari & Tarbiyati Ijtema’ at the Masjid S S Faizullah Hussaini in Shakargunj. The program, scheduled from 10 pm to 7.30 am the next morning, includes religious scholars delivering sermons on Islamic teachings, and participants can join congregational prayers such as ‘Salatul Tasbeeh,’ ‘Salatul Tahajjud,’ ‘Fajr,’ and ‘Ishraq’ namaz.

The Al Madina Educational Society in Falaknuma is hosting a ‘Mehfil Durood’ at Gazi Millat Colony from 8 pm to 1.30 am, providing an opportunity for youth to participate.

Organizers expressed concern about New Year parties taking place on December 31 night in Hyderabad, where Muslim youth engage in haram activities. They aim to prevent such behavior by organizing religious events and keeping youth away from parties.

Religious scholars have called on community organizations to organize religious meetings in colonies and mosques to spread the correct message and deter youth from deviating from the right path.