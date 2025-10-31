Hyderabad airport passenger held for carrying live bullet in luggage

Hyderabad: The customs officials at the Hyderabad airport which is officially known as Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) arrested a passenger for carrying a live bullet on Thursday night.

It was found in his luggage.

Passenger was preparing to board flight at Hyderabad airport

As per the details of the incident, the passenger who is identified as Vishal arrived in Hyderabad from Kolkata on a private airline.

He was preparing to fly to Bengaluru by boarding another flight.

However, during the screening of his luggage, security personnel found a 38 mm live bullet.

Taken into custody

Upon questioning about the live bullet found in his luggage at Hyderabad airport, the passenger was reportedly unable to give a satisfactory response.

In order to conduct an investigation, the RGIA police took him into custody for interrogation.

An investigation has been started in the case.