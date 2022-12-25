Hyderabad: Airport police arrest taxi driver for selling heroin

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) police arrested a taxi driver who was attempting to sell heroin to drug addicts in the city and seized 48 grams of the contraband on Sunday.

Shaik Abdul Alam, (41) a resident of Chandrayangutta had allegedly purchased the drug from a person Saajan, of Mumbai and planned to sell it to drug addicts in the city.

He was facing financial problems and hence turned towards the illicit business to earn money, the R Srinivas, station house officer (SHO) of RGI Airport police said.

The Special Operations Team (Madhapur) zone of Cyberabad police got information about it and along with the RGI Airport police officials laid a trap and arrested him. A case under NDPS Act is booked against him and investigation going on.