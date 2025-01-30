Hyderabad airport receives bomb threat

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Airport which is officially known as Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) has received a bomb threat call.

However, police later confirmed that it was found to be a hoax.

Person dialed 100

On January 29, a person called the police by dialing ‘100’ in the afternoon and gave a bomb threat. Appropriate measures were taken at the airport.

The caller, a resident of Kamareddy district of Telangana, was mentally unsound, police added.

Also Read Schools in Hyderabad receive bomb threat emails

Hyderabad airport on high security

An alert is already in force at the airport in view of Republic Day.

The enhanced security protocols will remain in effect until January 30 to ensure the safety of passengers and airport operations.

Earlier, the airport authorities declared that the entry of visitors is barred until January 30. They have urged travelers to plan their trips accordingly and cooperate with security personnel to avoid any inconvenience.

Routine security measures

Every year, Hyderabad airport increases its security protocols ahead of national celebrations such as Independence Day and Republic Day.

These measures are part of standard operating procedures to ensure the safety of travelers and staff during times of potential threat.