Hyderabad airport receives fresh bomb threat email

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad airport received a fresh bomb threat via email on Tuesday, November 18, claiming that a bomb would go off at one of the terminals.

The airport authorities received an email at 10:00 AM, which urged the authorities to evacuate passengers immediately. Based on the threat, the airport was thoroughly checked, and it turned out to be a hoax.

This is the latest bomb threat that the Hyderabad airport has received. Previously, on November 14, the airport received an email claiming that a bomb was planted on a British Airways flight travelling from London to Hyderabad.

The airport authorities issued an alert at 5:00 am while the British Airways flight BA 277 landed at 5:30 am. All 167 members onboard the flight, including two infants, two pilots and eight cabin crew members, exited the plane safely.