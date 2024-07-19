Hyderabad airport releases advisory amid Microsoft outage

Hyderabad: Hyderabad airport has issued an advisory following a Microsoft outage that has disrupted airline services.

The advisory was released after airlines in India reported on Friday that their systems across the network were impacted by an ongoing outage in Microsoft Azure. Flyers are advised to reach out to their respective airlines for information on their flights.

Advisory by Hyderabad airport

The advisory stated, “Due to the global IT outage, services of airlines have been impacted.”

The Hyderabad Airport authorities are closely working with all stakeholders to minimize the inconvenience to flyers. They wrote, “You may please get in touch with the concerned airline for updates on your flight information.”

Airlines in India report flight disruptions

Meanwhile, Indigo issued an advisory stating, "Our systems across the network are impacted by an ongoing issue with Microsoft Azure, which has resulted in increased wait times at our contact centres and airports. You may experience slower check-ins and longer queues."

"We are all hands on deck and are working relentlessly to restore stability and normalcy. Our digital team is also coordinating closely with Microsoft Azure to resolve these issues swiftly. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time," the advisory added.

Akasa Air also reported a similar disruption earlier today. Akasa Air mentioned that due to infrastructure issues with the service provider, “some of our online services, including booking, check-in and manage booking services will be temporarily unavailable.”

Currently, Akasa is following manual check-in and boarding processes at airports and has requested passengers with immediate travel plans to reach the airport early to check in at the counters.

"We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused and want to assure you that our teams are working with our service provider to resolve the same at the earliest," Akasa said in a post on X.

SpiceJet also reported similar issues. "We're currently facing a technical issue in providing updates on flight disruptions. Our team is actively working to resolve this issue. We regret any inconvenience caused and will update you once the issue is resolved. Thank you for your patience and co-operation," said SpiceJet in a brief statement on X.

Exact details, including the number of flights or passengers affected by the disruption in services, were not immediately available.

Microsoft, meanwhile, stated that they were investigating the issue impacting users’ ability to access various Microsoft 365 apps and services.