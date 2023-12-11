Hyderabad: Airport road speed limit increased to 80 kmph

Hyderabad: In an effort to improve traffic flow, the Cyberabad police have raised the speed limit on the main access road to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad from 60 kmph to 80 kmph. This decision comes a few months after the speed limit on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) was increased to 120 kmph.

The Station House Officer (SHO) of RGIA, Shamshabad, told the media that this change will help ease traffic congestion around the airport. The affected stretch, approximately 6 kilometers long, features a well-maintained road surface, a width of 60 feet, a central median for safety, and adequate lighting.

To implement this change, new speed limit boards have been set up along the road.

Additionally, plans are in place to install an automatic speed enforcement system. This system will be integrated with the traffic management system and the police database, allowing for efficient monitoring and enforcement of the new speed limit, the police reportedly said.

An official from the National Airports Company (NAC) in a letter, noted that the road’s design can accommodate the increased speed limit of 80 kmph without compromising safety.

