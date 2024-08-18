Hyderabad airport sees 17 pc surge in non-aero revenues for FY25

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad has reported an increase in its non-aero revenues and parking performance for the first quarter of FY25, covering April to June 2024.

According to reports, non-aero revenue, which includes everything from retail to parking, jumped by 17% compared to last year, bringing in Rs 150 crore. Retail sales alone saw a 13% boost, pulling in Rs 40 crore, while duty-free shopping per passenger edged up to Rs 715 from Rs 683 the previous year.

Additionally, the food and beverage sector at Hyderabad Airport witnessed a massive 37% jump in revenue, reaching Rs 30 crore. Parking also saw a slight uptick, with earnings growing 2% to Rs 30 crore, and ad revenue went up by 15%, hitting Rs 20 crore.

Passenger traffic hit record levels, with 6.8 million people passing through the airport in Q1 FY25, up 9.5% from the previous year. Domestic travel grew by 8.7%, while international traffic surged by 13.5%.

Moreover, in terms of overall income, Hyderabad Airport posted a strong 21.4% increase, taking in Rs 576 crore, compared to Rs 474 crore last year.

