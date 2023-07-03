Hyderabad Airport transitions to 100% sustainable green energy

Hyderabad: Taking a leap towards sustainability, GMR Hyderabad International Airport on Monday announced its transition to 100 percent sustainable green energy for its consumption at the airport and across its ecosystem.

Hyderabad Airport, in partnership with Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL), will revolutionalise its operation by harnessing the power of green energy through a combination of its own 10 MWp (megawatt peak) solar power plant and green energy supplied by TSSPDCL.

The airport by integrating green energy into its operation and infrastructure will reduce its carbon footprint by approximately 9300 tons of carbon dioxide annually.

CEO of GHIAL, Pradeep Panicker said, “This momentous achievement is a significant step towards our commitment towards adopting environmentally friendly practices across the airport ecosystem.”

“We have systematically worked on reducing our carbon footprint through the years by implementing various measures and will continue to do so,” added the CEO.

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL), with a vast landscape spanning over 675 acres, was the first LEED-certified airport in Asia.

This expansive green belt serves as a natural carbon emissions sink, absorbing 240 tons of carbon dioxide from the environment annually.

The Hyderabad Airport also has implemented a comprehensive set of commitments in line with its Environmental and Sustainability Policy.

These measures have been carefully designed to contribute to the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) environmental goal of limiting or reducing the impact of greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) from aviation on the global climate.

Some of these commitments include:

Incorporating green building designs

Adopting eco-friendly refrigerants in accordance with the latest technological advancements

Implementing progressive generation and utilization of renewable energy sources to power airport operations

Practising energy management techniques to optimize energy usage and promote conservation

Encouraging behavioural changes to foster energy-saving habits.

Procuring energy-efficient equipment.

The CII honoured GHIAL with the “National Energy Leader Award” in 2019, 2020, and 2021. It has also clinched the ‘Excellency-Gold Award’ in Telangana State Energy Conservation Awards in 2020 and 2021.

Furthermore, in 2021, GHIAL got the BEE’s Certificate of Merit for attaining the highest NECA score of 89.26 percent.

Over the years, GHIAL’s operations have resulted in significant energy savings of around 15.5 million units (MU).

GHIAL is a proud Carbon Neutral Airport, having received Level 3+ ‘Neutrality’ Accreditation from the Airports Council International as part of its Airport Carbon Accreditation programme.