Hyderabad Airport wins award for best airport staff in India & South Asia

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, also known as the GMR Hyderabad Airport, won Skytrax’s ‘Best Airport Staff in India & South Asia 2024’ award on April 17.

Skytrax, a global air transport rating organisation, evaluates airports based on a 5-star rating system on various grounds that affect customer satisfaction.

The Hyderabad Airport received recognition at the Passenger Terminal EXPO 2024 in Frankfurt, Germany for emerging on top among all other airports across South Asia and India.

The analysis considers various factors, including the combined quality of staff service-attitude, friendliness, and efficiency, delivered across front-line positions at an airport. All staff at the Hyderabad Airport, including those who engage with customers at information counters, immigration and security officials, shops, and food & beverage outlets, were included.

Last year, the Airport coveted a 4-star rating from Skytrax. The Skytrax World Airport Star Rating is a prestigious award in the aviation industry, serving as a gauge for measuring the quality of airports across the world, since 1989.

Last month, Hyderabad Airport won the ACREX Hall of Fame National Level Awards competition held in New Delhi. Competing in the commercial building category for Energy Efficiency and Sustainability, the GMR entity emerged as the winner, surpassing India’s top corporate offices and buildings.

The ACREX Hall of Fame Awards evaluated by a distinguished jury of scientists, architects, and technocrats, recognizes organizations demonstrating exceptional commitment to energy efficiency and sustainability initiatives.

The Hyderabad Airport is an ACI Level 4+ carbon-accredited airport, with a commitment to achieve Net zero by 2030. The airport became the first to be rated “National Energy Leader” 5 times, “Excellent Energy Efficiency Unit”– 9 times by CII, and won the ACI Green Airport Award 6 times.