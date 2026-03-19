Hyderabad airport wins ‘Best Airport Staff’ at Skytrax World Airport Awards

The RGIA airport also ranked second in the "Best Regional Airport in India and South Asia" category.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th March 2026 8:19 pm IST
Hyderabad airport wins 'Best Airport Staff' at Skytrax World Airport Awards
Hyderabad airport wins 'Best Airport Staff' at Skytrax World Airport Awards

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad, more commonly known as the Hyderabad airport, received the “Best Airport Staff in India and South Asia” on Thursday, March 19, at the Skytrax World Airport Awards. This is the fifth time that the airport has received this award.

The recognition is based on comprehensive global passenger surveys and evaluations that assess the quality of airport staff service, including friendliness, professionalism, efficiency and customer support across key passenger touchpoints such as check-in, security, immigration, boarding areas, transfers and arrival journey.

Receiving the award highlights Hyderabad airport’s dedication to ensuring a seamless, convenient and memorable travel experience for passengers, a press release from RGIA said.

Subhan Haleem
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Additionally, the RGIA airport also ranked second in the “Best Regional Airport in India and South Asia” category and third in the “Best Airport in India and South Asia” category. As for the “Best Airport with 20–30 Million Passengers Per Annum,” it bagged the eighth place.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th March 2026 8:19 pm IST

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