Hyderabad Airport witnesses impact of Air India Express flight cancellation

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Airport, officially known as Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), witnessed the impact of the Air India Express flight cancellations.

Due to the sudden cancellations, chaos ensued at the airport as passengers expressed their frustration over the unexpected disruptions.

Air India Express cabin crew goes on mass sick leave

Air India Express experienced significant service disruptions with 78 flights cancelled and many delayed after cabin crew members called in mass sick leave to protest the ongoing transition within the airline.

In 2023, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) approved the Tata Group’s initiative to merge the budget airline AIX Connect (formerly AirAsia India) with Air India Express.

Sources indicate that senior employees, including cabin crew members, are discontent with the changes.

“A section of our cabin crew reported sick at the last minute, starting last night (Tuesday), resulting in flight delays and cancellations. While we are engaging with the crew to understand the reasons behind these occurrences, our teams are actively addressing this issue to minimize any inconvenience caused to our guests,” said an airline spokesperson.

International flights cancelled from Hyderabad Airport

Some of the Air India Express flights, both domestic and international, were cancelled from Hyderabad Airport from Tuesday night until Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has requested a detailed report from Air India Express regarding the recent flight cancellations and has urged the airline to promptly resolve the issues.