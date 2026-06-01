Hyderabad Airport’s passenger traffic drops by 15 pc in April

A similar pattern emerged in March 2026, as international passenger traffic dropped 24.8 pc during the height of the war's aftermath.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 1st June 2026 7:51 pm IST
Air Asia flight at the Hyderabad Airport
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Hyderabad: Passenger footfall at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (Hyderabad Airport) dropped by 15.1 per cent year-on-year in April 2026, highlighting the severe impact of the ongoing US-Israel war on Iran and its spread across the Gulf countries.

Despite some major setbacks, including widespread disruptions across the Arab nations and increased airfares that hit both domestic and international travel, RGIA secured fourth position in total passenger traffic, according to data released by the Airport Authority of India.

In April, Hyderabad Airport witnessed 22.49 lakh passengers compared to 26.49 lakh passengers in April 2025. The data indicates that international traffic dipped from 4.23 lakh passengers last year to 3.40 lakh in April 2026, signifying a decline of 19.6 pc.

Subhan Bakery

A similar pattern emerged in March 2026, as international passenger traffic dropped 24.8 pc during the height of the war’s aftermath, reflecting Hyderabad’s international connectivity with the Gulf.

Domestic travel also experienced a notable slowdown. The airport handled 19.09 lakh domestic passengers in April 2026, down from 22.25 lakh a year earlier, marking a 14.2 pc decline. This followed a 9.5 pc year-on-year contraction in domestic traffic already recorded in March 2026. The decline was also seen in aircraft movements from 18,285 in April 2025 to 15,829 in April this year.

International aircraft movements took the hardest hit, plunging 22.4 pc to 2,010 from 2,590 during the same period last year. Domestic flight operations also scaled back, dropping 12 pc to 13,819 from 15,695. The downturn mirrors a broader trend from March 2026, when total aircraft movements fell 14.6 pc year-on-year to 15,907, driven by a 25.8 pc contraction in international flights and a 12.7 pc dip in domestic flights.

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In total, Hyderabad airport managed 22.49 lakh passengers in April 2026, consisting of 19.09 lakh domestic and 3.40 lakh international travellers. Total aircraft movements for the month reached 15,829, which included 13,819 domestic and 2,010 international flights.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 1st June 2026 7:51 pm IST

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