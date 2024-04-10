Hyderabad: All arrangements made for Eid ul Fitr prayers at Mir Alam Eidgah

Hyderabad: All arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the annual Eid ul Fitr namaz at Eidgah Mir Alam, Bahadurpura.

The Eid ul Fitr namaz will be held at 10 am, and thousands of people are expected to turn up for the prayers. The Minority Welfare Department and the Telangana State Waqf Board are overseeing the arrangements at the Mir Alam Eidgah, Khadeem Eidgah Madannapet, and Bagh-e-Aam Shahi Masjid, Public Gardens, which see scores of Namazis turning up each year on Eid.

Over one lakh people are expected to offer the Eid prayers at Mir Alam Eidgah.

The water board here has also made arrangements to keep adequate water for ablution and drinking. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has also begun cleaning at the Eidgahs for the prayers tomorrow.

Moreover, the Hyderabad police will also deploy close to 1000 men and women to maintain security during the Eid prayers. Bomb detection teams also conducted a search, and routine checks will be held until Thursday morning.

Waqf Board Chairman Mohd Azmathullah and other officers will visit the Eidgah Mir Alam on Wednesday to review the arrangements. The Eidgah was established around 1805 by Mir Alam Bahadur or Mir Abul Qasim, a Paigah noble who worked with the Nizams of Hyderabad.

People from various neighbouring districts of Hyderabad like Vikarabad, Nalgonda, Medak, Sangareddy, Mahabubnagar, and Ranga Reddy visit the Eidgah to attend the congregational prayers.

The oldest Eidgah of the city, the ‘Khadeem Eidgah’ or ‘Purani Eidgah’ at Madannapet is stated to be around 400 years old and built during the Qutb Shahi (or Golconda) dynasty in the 16th century.

About 50 to 60 thousand people gather there to attend the Eid prayers. Inside the Eidgah premises around 15,000 attend prayers while another 35 to 40 thousand attend prayers outside on the roads.

The GHMC and the Telangana State Waqf Board sanctioned a special budget for making the arrangements. INTACH’s Hyderabad chapter has also conferred the Heritage Award in 2011 Eidgah at Madannapet.

Arrangements at Qutb Shahi Tombs, Eidgah Bilali Masab Tank, First Lancer Eidgah, Eidgah Pahadishareef, Eidgah Qutbullapur, Eidgah Narsingi and other places are in the final stages.

The TSRTC will also arrange for special buses to Eidgah Mir Alam from different areas of the city.