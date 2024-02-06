Hyderabad: All-party GHMC corporators’ meet today

Over 188 complaints were received during the Praja vani program, a majority of which were related to the town planning wing which are likely to be discussed.

Hyderabad: The Mayor of Hyderabad, Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, has called for an all-party corporators’ meeting at the GHMC head office on February 6.

The purpose of the meeting is to address the conduct of the council and general body meetings, as well as to discuss the grievances received during the Prajavani program.

Discussions on the conduct of the general body meeting with BRS, BJP, AIMIM, and Congress floor leaders are likely to take place.

Over 188 complaints were received during the Praja vani program, a majority of which were related to the town planning wing.

Furthermore, steps to upload each application online and send messages to the HoD of the department concerned are to be discussed.

The meeting will be attended by Mayor Vijayalaxmi, GHMC Commissioner D Ronald Rose, BRS, BJP, AIMIM, and Congress floor leaders, among others.

