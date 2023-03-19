Hyderabad: Alliance seekers prepare for virtual matchmaking event

Hyderabad: Siasat Matri is set to release a new episode of its video matrimonial series, offering hope to individuals struggling to find their life partners through a virtual matchmaking event in Hyderabad. This episode will be free to access on Zoom at 3 pm on March 19, featuring profiles of potential brides and grooms from diverse backgrounds along with contact numbers of their respective family members. This makes it easier for viewers to get in touch with the profiles that interest them and increase the chances of finding a suitable life partner.

Topic: Du-Ba-Du & SiasatMatri Presents Episode 47 of Video Matrimony Series

Time: Mar 19, 2023 03:00 PM India

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us05web.zoom.us/j/86916085315?pwd=NThETk9qS2h0NUxWV1Y5SENlSFhIUT09

Meeting ID: 869 1608 5315

Passcode: ZVp7t8

With 46 episodes already released, the video matrimonial series has provided a platform for individuals seeking life partners. Siasat Matri offers a personalized approach and commitment to help users find happiness, making it a trusted resource for many in their quest to find a life partner.

Those interested in having their profile featured in the next episode can register with Siasat Matri (click here) and choose a membership plan (click here). The platform’s experienced staff will analyze the profiles and suggest matches based on the user’s expectations.

All services can be availed through the Siasat Matri Android (Download Now) or iOS app (Download Now), available for download from the Google Play store or Apple Store. For any assistance, individuals can contact the Siasat Matri team by dialing +917207524803, +917207244144, or +919550494556.