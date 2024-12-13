Despite bail, Allu Arjun to spend night in Hyderabad’s Chanchalguda Jail

According to jail authorities, his bail order was submitted to jail officials late Friday night, he will be released only on Saturday morning.

Allu Arjun to spend Friday night inside Chanchalguda jail.
Allu Arjun (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Allu Arjun will be spending the night on Friday, December 13, lodged inside the Manjeera Block of Chanchalguda prison with special class status given to him during his stay.

According to reports, he has not been released after he secured bail in the High Court on Friday, as the order was delivered late in the evening. As per the jail manual, there are restrictions on the release of prisoners at night.

The jail authorities have reportedly informed that he will be released on Saturday morning.

Tags
