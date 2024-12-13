Nobody is above law, says CM Revanth on Allu Arjun’s arrest

Hyderabad: Responding to the criticism coming from all quarters of the society on Tollywood actor Allu Arjun’s arrest, Chief minister A Revanth Reddy wondered why nobody was talking about Revathi, the victim who died in the stampede or was willing to take responsibility for her family.

During a programme on a news channel in Delhi on Friday, December 13, Revanth Reddy reminded that Revathi’s son was still under a ventilator battling death.

He also said that he has known Allu Arjun since the actor’s childhood and that his wife Sneha Reddy was like his family member.

Reiterating that nobody was above the law even if it was a celebrity, he said that the stampede happened when the actor emerged from the sunroof of his car, to fill excitement among the crowd, and that the incident happened because he didn’t give prior information to the police about his arrival at the theatre for the benefit show of Pushpa 2.

Revanth Reddy also noted that though the ticket was Rs 300 for the show, in the name of benefit shows theatres were collecting Rs 1,300 per ticket from the movie-goers.

“The film-makers are investing money and earning returns,” he said.

He said that he was a fan of superstar Krishna, but now he has become a star having his following.

When asked to comment on the performance of Congress in Haryana and Maharashtra assembly elections, he advised the media to posed the question to Congress leaders in those states.

Earlier during the day, as reports started coming in about Allu Arjun’s arrest, Revanth Reddy had stated that he wouldn’t interfere in the matter and that the law would take its course.