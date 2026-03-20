Hyderabad: Allu Arjun’s fam soaks in Ramzan vibes at Charminar

Allu Arjun's wife shared glimpses of the lively night markets, offering a peek into the city’s festive energy

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th March 2026 11:42 am IST
Allu Arjun wife explores lanes of Charminar
Allu Arjun wife explores lanes of Charminar (Instagram)

Just a day to go for Eid al-Fitr, and all the bazaars in Hyderabad especially around Charminar are bustling with people, witnessing a massive last-minute rush for festive shopping. Eid will be celebrated on March 21 in Hyderabad and other parts of the country.

Amid this vibrant atmosphere, Allu Sneha Reddy, wife of actor Allu Arjun, visited the iconic Charminar area to soak in the Ramzan spirit. She shared glimpses of the lively night markets, offering a peek into the city’s festive energy. She was seen admiring the iconic monument beautifully lit up at night, while walking through the crowded lanes filled with last-minute shoppers.

The historic monument was seen illuminated in colourful lights, while the surrounding lanes were packed with shoppers exploring a variety of stalls. From traditional bangles and accessories to fragrant attar perfumes, the markets reflected Hyderabad’s rich cultural charm during Ramzan.

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Vendors and shoppers alike are engaged in the last phase of Eid preparations, with families stepping out late into the night to complete their purchases.

Charminar, known as the heart of Hyderabad’s Ramzan celebrations, once again turned into a hub of activity, drawing people from across the city. Allu Sneha’s visit shows how the spirit of the season transcends boundaries, bringing together people to celebrate, shop, and enjoy the unique charm of Hyderabad ahead of Eid.

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Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th March 2026 11:42 am IST

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Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
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