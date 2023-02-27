Hyderabad: Amara Raja, GMR setup combined E hub in Aerocity

Hyderabad: A land lease agreement has been signed between Amara Raja Batteries and GMR in order to set up an E-Hub, a one-of-a-kind institute in the city.

E-hub otherwise called the advanced energy research and innovation center will pioneer the development of advanced clean energy technologies for mobility and energy storage. It is spread across approximately 7 acres in the industrial zone of the AeroCity.

In a release here on Monday, Aman Kapoor CEO of the GMR Airport Land Development said that the E-hub will support start-ups through incubation, lab spaces, and a collaborative ecosystem.

“GMR Aerocity Hyderabad is committed to fostering a business environment that encourages economic growth and drives an environmentally sustainable future. The partnership with Amara Raja Batteries marks a significant milestone towards that future. We believe that the sustainable measures at Aerocity Hyderabad and the related certifications like EDGE, make us the best partner for any organization that is working on green solutions,” Kapoor said.

Executive director of Amara Raja Batteries Vikramadithya Gourineni said the deal is a part of the Rs.9,500 crore Giga corridor initiative and will place Hyderabad on the global map of energy and mobility research.

Amara Raja Batteries Limited (ARBL) is one of the largest manufacturers of lead-acid batteries for both industrial and automotive applications and is making rapid strides in the fast-growing Electric Vehicle battery space as well.