Hyderabad: Ameerpet, Punjagutta to get two new modern markets

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is planning to construct two modern markets in Hyderabad’s Ameerpet and Punjagutta areas.

Both markets will be four-story constructions with a cellar and stilt floor for parking two- and four-wheelers. On May 11, the GHMC Standing Committee accepted the plans to establish these marketplaces. In the Punjagutta Modern Market, 45 shops and two rooms for office use will be built.

The Ameerpet model market will be stretched across 1,174 square yards, and the Punjagutta model market will be erected on a land lot totaling 801 square yards. According to GHMC authorities, the Ameerpet Modern Market would include 82 stores.

“On the first floor, there will be 19 shops and two rooms for office use while on the second, third, and fourth floors, there will be 21 shops each,” he said.

“On the first floor, we will build 8 shops and two rooms. On the second, third, and fourth floors, we will construct 13, 11, and 13 shops respectively,” a GHMC official said.