Hyderabad among top 10 Indian cities with most billionaires

Hyderabad: Hyderabad has secured a spot on the list of the top 10 Indian cities with the highest number of billionaires.

According to the Hurun India Rich List 2024, released on Thursday, the city is home to 104 billionaires in India.

Number of billionaires increased in Hyderabad

Compared to last year, the number of billionaires in the city increased by 17. Last year, the number was 87.

The list of billionaires in Hyderabad is topped by Murali Devi and Family.

Here are the billionaires in Hyderabad among top 100 richest persons in India:

Name Wealth (in INR crore) Murali Divi and Family 76,100 P Pitchi Reddy 54,800 PV Krishna Reddy 52,700 B.Parthasaradhi Reddy and Family 29,900 Source: Hurun India Rich List 2024

Also Read Hyderabad billionaires richer by hundreds of crores as Sensex surges

List of Indian cities by number of billionaires

Mumbai topped the list with the highest number of billionaires. It is home to 386 billionaires, with Mukesh Ambani and Family being the wealthiest.

The second city on the list is New Delhi, which is home to 217 billionaires in India.

Here is the list of Indian cities and their respective number of billionaires: