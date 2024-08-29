Hyderabad among top 10 Indian cities with most billionaires

The list of billionaires in Hyderabad is topped by Murali Devi and Family.

India now has third highest number of billionaires in the world
Hyderabad: Hyderabad has secured a spot on the list of the top 10 Indian cities with the highest number of billionaires.

According to the Hurun India Rich List 2024, released on Thursday, the city is home to 104 billionaires in India.

Number of billionaires increased in Hyderabad

Compared to last year, the number of billionaires in the city increased by 17. Last year, the number was 87.

The list of billionaires in Hyderabad is topped by Murali Devi and Family.

Here are the billionaires in Hyderabad among top 100 richest persons in India:

NameWealth (in INR crore)
Murali Divi and Family76,100
P Pitchi Reddy54,800
PV Krishna Reddy52,700
B.Parthasaradhi Reddy and Family29,900
Source: Hurun India Rich List 2024
List of Indian cities by number of billionaires

Mumbai topped the list with the highest number of billionaires. It is home to 386 billionaires, with Mukesh Ambani and Family being the wealthiest.

The second city on the list is New Delhi, which is home to 217 billionaires in India.

Here is the list of Indian cities and their respective number of billionaires:

CityNumber of billionaires
Mumbai386
New Delhi217
Hyderabad104
Bengaluru100
Chennai82
Kolkata69
Ahmedabad67
Pune53
Surat28
Gurugram23
Source: Hurun India Rich List 2024

