Hyderabad billionaires richer by hundreds of crores as Sensex scales 71000-mark

Hyderabad: Two Indian billionaires among the top 100 richest persons in India, residing in Hyderabad, saw their net worth increase by hundreds of crores as the Sensex reached the 71,000-mark on Friday.

Meanwhile, today, equity investors gained Rs 2 lakh crore in the morning trade as a stock rally propelled the benchmark BSE Sensex to reach the 71,000 mark for the first time.

Net worth of Hyderabad billionaires surged

In a single day, the net worth of Hyderabad billionaires Murali Divi & family and P.V. Ramprasad Reddy increased by 1.29 percent and 1.85 percent, respectively.

The net worth of Murali Divi & family surged by USD 80 million, equivalent to approximately Rs 664.8 crores. Meanwhile, P.V. Ramprasad Reddy’s net worth rose by USD 50 million, i.e., Rs 415.5 crores.

Below is the net worth of Hyderabad billionaires listed among the top 100 richest persons in India.

Name Net worth (in USD billion) Murali Divi & family 6.3 P.V. Ramprasad Reddy 2.8 P.P. Reddy 2.0 P.V. Krishna Reddy 1.9

Sensex scales 71,000-mark

The net worth of Hyderabad billionaires increased after the BSE Sensex reached the 71,000 mark for the first time as the US Federal Reserve maintained its key interest rate and signaled rate cuts for the next year.

Rallying for the third consecutive day, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 569.88 points, reaching its all-time high of 71,084.08 during the morning deals.

The market capitalization (mcap) of BSE-listed firms hit a record high of Rs 357 lakh crore in early trade.

The benchmark Sensex surpassed the 70,000 level for the first time in early trade on Monday.