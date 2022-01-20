Hyderabad and Cyberabad cops in a fix after chain snatcher target 5 women

Hyderabad: Cops of Hyderabad and Cyberabad police commissionerates were taken to surprise on Wednesday after a two wheeler borne chain snatcher went on snatching spree in three police station limits of Marredpally, Tukaramgate, Pet Basheerabad and in Medipally.

Since afternoon an unknown two wheeler rider wearing a jacket, cap and face mask had targeted as many as six women in different areas within a span of few hours.

In Marredpally area while a 55 year old Vijaya was on way to see her ailing daughter who is admitted into a nearby hospital, in mid way at Indrapuri railway colony a snatcher targeted her and snatched away five tolas of gold chain.

While 65 year old Rmambabu who was searching a home on rent was targeted by the same snatcher who had taken away 2 tolas of gold chain.Likewise in Raghavendra colony a woman Anuradha who was buying vegetables in front of her home targeted by the snatchet and made away two tolas of gold chain.In Sriram Nagar area too the same snatcher had taken away four tolas of gold chain from Varalakshmi.

In Medipally area, 55 year old Anjamma was relieved of her five tolas gold chain after the two wheeler borne snatcher took away the booty.

After the spate of consecutive incidents of chain snatchings were reported in a single day, the Hyderabad police commissioner’s task force and Special operations team of Cyberabad were swung into action.

However with the help of CCTV footage, the police succeeded in tracking the movements of the chain snatcher. Investigation is underway to detect the cases.