Hyderabad: Anjuman-e-Khawateen arranges mass marriages every year

Hyderabad: Anjuman-e-Khawateen, an organization headed by Kishwar Kamran who is a social activist, is arranging mass marriages of 10 couples every year since 1991.

She is continuing the initiative began by her mother-in-law. Every year, she arranges the mass marriages on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

Usually, the mass marriages began at 11 a.m. on the second day of Eid day and after the nikah, lunch is arranged for the guests. Every bride is given necessary furniture and clothes.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Kishwar Kamran said that Anjuman-e-Khawateen is a all-women group that runs by the contribution of her friends and family.

The couples for the marriage are selected from the applications that usually start pouring in from the month of Ramzan at her house located in Khairtabad.

She can be contact on his landline number 040-23323821.