Hyderabad: Anjuman-e-Khawateen to hold mass wedding for Muslims on June 30

10 boys and 10 girls from underprivalged famililes are shortlisted to get married in masses on the second day of Eid al Adha.

Hyderabad: Anjuman-e-Khawateen, an Islamic women’s organization will be organising a mass wedding for ten Muslim couples on June 30.

The group is headed by Kishwar Kamran, a social activist who has been arranging mass marriages every year since 1991.

An initiative started by her mother-in-law, Kishwar carries forward the good cause as a ritual and gets ten couples (with financially weak backgrounds) married on the second day of Eid-al-Adha (Bakri Eid) each year.

Usually, the mass marriages begin at 11 am and after the nikah, Kishwar Kamran along with her family arranges lunch for the guests.

Wrist watches worth Rs 5000 are given to each groom as a gift, while the brides are provided with household furniture, crockery, clothes and jewellery.

Before choosing the brides and grooms, pamphlets are circulated in mosques in addition to making announcements, following which requests from poor families are raised.

Ten couples have been shortlisted as per the protocol.

The families themselves fix the proposal and approach the organisation that funds the requirements for both the groom and bride’s side and conduct their wedding in masses at one time.

