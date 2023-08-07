Hyderabad: Annual Deep Mela at Hitex from August 11-13

Hyderabad: The annual Deep Mela, organised by Deepshikha Mahila Club will be held at Hitex Exhibition Centre Hall 3 from August 11 to 13 this year.

The three-day event is expected to witness more than 15,000 visitors where they can shop for products ranging from jewellery, designer wear, handicrafts, lifestyle artefacts, gifting, nutritional home product, skincare etc.

The exhibition is a premier women’s organisation started in 1965 and runs the Kanya Gurukul High School and the Deepshikha Vocational Junior College for underprivileged children and youth.

Nearly 1500 children are offered quality education and donations are also made towards social causes like orphanages, old age homes, medical support and natural calamities.

“This year mela will have around 250 stalls from all over India and neighbouring countries and spread over 50,000 square feet area will also have a food court,” said a press release.

“All proceeds from the events will go towards philanthropic activities run by the members of Deepshikha Mahila Club,” the release added.