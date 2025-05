Hyderabad: After the tragic Gulzar Houz fire accident on May 18, Hyderabad reported its third such incident after a fire broke out on the third floor of a residential-cum-commercial building in Chatrinaka on Tuesday, May 20.

Fire broke out on the third floor of a residential-cum-commercial building in Hyderabad's Chatrinaka area on Tuesday, third incident in a week. On information, the Chandrayangutta fire station reached the spot to douse the fire. pic.twitter.com/ZDoqBfoC1y — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 20, 2025

Thick smoke emerged from the flat of the building, located a stone away from the Chatrinaka police station.

Locals quickly alerted the Chatrinaka police and a fire tender from Chandrayangutta fire station reached the spot to douse the fire.

(More details awaited.)