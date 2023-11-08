Hyderabad: Videos of anti-Israel posters pasted on roads in Nampally, Hyderabad are making rounds on social media. These posters feature both the Israeli Prime Minister and the Israeli flag.

These posters are pasted in the middle of the roads in the area.

[Image: Shaik Nizamuddin Laeeq]

Anti-Israel protests in Hyderabad

This is not the first time such incidents have been reported in Hyderabad. Earlier, some shop owners in Gujarati Galli Market in Koti, Hyderabad, pasted posters boycotting Israel and the United States.

In response to this, BJP MLA from Goshamahal Assembly Constituency, Raja Singh, has threatened to retaliate. He stated that if these posters are not removed, ‘ISupportIsrael’ posters will be pasted on those shops.

In another incident, a group of female students staged a protest near the Ambedkar Statue in Basheer Bagh to express solidarity with Palestine.

IDF enters Gaza City

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have announced that they have entered Gaza City, and a fierce fight is ongoing with Hamas terrorists.

The Prime Minister’s Office has also confirmed that the IDF has entered Gaza City.

The Israeli Army has asked the civilian population in Gaza City to relocate to southern Gaza to avoid civilian casualties and has opened the road to the southern strip for a few hours on Monday and Tuesday.

In Hyderabad, so far, a few anti-Israel protests have been observed, as the authorities are maintaining strict law and order due to the upcoming assembly polls in Telangana.