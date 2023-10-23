Hyderabad: Raja Singh threatens to retaliate against anti-Israel posters

Hyderabad: BJP MLA from Goshamahal Assembly Constituency, Raja Singh, has threatened to retaliate against anti-Israel posters at shops in Hyderabad. This comes after some shop owners in Gujarati Galli Market in Koti, Hyderabad, posted posters boycotting Israel and the United States.

Urging the Director General of Police of Telangana to remove the posters that support Palestine, the MLA said that if they are not removed, ‘ISupportIsrael’ posters will be pasted on those shops.

BJP MLA T Raja Singh threatens to post #ISupportIsrael posters at those shops in #Hyderabad that have pasted posters boycotting #Israel and USA end support #Gaza. He also demanded DGP Telangana to remove l posters supporting #Palestine. #TelanganaElection2023 pic.twitter.com/JZqzP4VGiN — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) October 23, 2023

Raja Singh supports Israel

It is not the first time Raja Singh criticised people who support Palestine. Earlier, while addressing a public meeting, the MLA said that India is in favor of those who are against terrorists. ‘We support Israel,’ he added.

@StandWithUs Legislator Raja Singh of Indian state of Telangana conveys mass support for Israel from Indians 👇 pic.twitter.com/7N9I5uC2eg — Tough Guy (@NATIVEROOSTER) October 20, 2023

These statements were made after AIMIM President and Hyderabad MP expressed support for the people of Gaza amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

BJP revokes MLA’s suspension

On the political front, Raja Singh is going to contest the Telangana Assembly polls from Goshamahal on a BJP ticket as the party has revoked his suspension.

In a letter to the MLA, Om Pathak, Member Secretary of the Central Disciplinary Committee of BJP, wrote, “Upon suspension, the Central Disciplinary Committee of the party had issued a show-cause notice to you. This refers to your reply to the show-cause notice.

Your reply and explanation offered therein have been considered by the committee. Based on your reply, the committee has decided to revoke your suspension forthwith.”

Now, Raja Singh is gearing up for the polls as he is going to contest from the Goshamahal Assembly constituency for the third time.