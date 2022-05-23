Hyderabad: Anti-terrorism day marked at Salarjung Museum

Hyderabad: City-based NGO, Hyderabad Arts and Culture Community (HACC) in collaboration with Glam & Shine on Sunday organised an event Aman ka Rang Safed to observe anti-terrorism day, at Salarjung Museum.

Every year, May 21 is observed as the anti-terrorism day, to commemorate the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1991.

Speaking to Siasat.com HACC founder Faiz Jung said, “We organised the event in order to promote peace through various forms of art.”

The event was marked by performances by various kinds of artists including music, dance, storytelling and poetry. The highlight of the event was the panel discussion, emphasising the causes of terrorism and the methods to promote peace, in present times.

A panel discussion titled, “Terrorism is not related to religion” was moderated by Pavan Kumar. The panel comprised the board of Directors-Sultan-ul-Uloom Education Society, Aamer Javeed, Founder-Director Youngistan Arun Daniel Yellamaty and Founder of Freedom Again Foundation, Mushir Khan.

In the first phase, the panellists focussed on the significance of peace. Expressing his views on Peace Javeed said, “It is the need of the hour throughout the world. There is a need to communicate the significance of peace to our youth. The need for promoting peace has become more evident in the past eight years. We were on the path of progress before.”

Adding to the same, FaF founder, Mushir said that the issue at hand is a very important one. “Peace is a mindset. We have got to understand what we can and can’t control.”

While speaking about maintaining communal harmony and peace in the country, Yougistaan’s founder, Arun Yellamaty said praised the state for its efforts. “Hyderabad is one of the best examples to understand the significance of peace. It is about minimising conflict.”

The second phase of the discussion emphasised mechanisms to curb terrorism. All the panellists laid emphasis on education and job creation as the major tools which could help minimise. During the discussion, Javeed also stressed the need to regulate social media access for children in the formative years of development. He urged the audience to create more inclusive platforms to promote unity and peace.

The event also witnessed performances by young, well-known artists from around the city who used the platform to raise awareness over the seriousness of terrorism and its effect on young minds. The performances began with an act by Harsha Maheshwari, who danced to the song Nadaan Parindey, channelising her state of mind through the art form. The performance was followed by an energising musical act by Sudipto & Group, which set the tone for the rest of the program. The event transitioned into storytelling, with a couple of storytellers who garnered immense appreciation from the organisers and the audience. One of the storytellers, Sindhura Repaka hit the ball out of the park as she narrated the story of a Muslim family and its transition from being a stable and easygoing unit to one which is absolutely devastated at the end. The artiste dabbles in poetry spoken word and storytelling. There were few performances in Urdu and Hindi poetry, which shed light on the impact of terrorism in the country and the need for peace. Notable young poets from around the city who graced the event include Zakariya Zaki, Omer Abdul Bari and Riasat Ali Asrar who recited Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s famous poem, “Mujh se Pehli si Mohabbat”.

At the end of the event, Princess Nargis Yar Khan felicitated the three panellists and the organisers. A few Non-profit organisations including Marpu foundation, Yongistaan Foundation, and GoodMind Care Foundation were also felicitated during the event.

Sharing his experience of the program, an audience member Fawaz said, “This is the first time I am attending such an event, there is definitely a need to have more such platforms.”