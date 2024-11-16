Hyderabad: AP CM’s brother Nara Ramamurthy Naidu passes away

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s younger brother and former Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA N Ramamurthy Naidu passed away after suffering a massive heart attack while undergoing treatment for a heart-related complication at AIG Hospitals in Gachibowli on Saturday afternoon at around 12.45 pm.

Ramamurthy Naidu had served as the TDP MLA representing Chandragiri assembly constituency in the undivided Andhra Pradesh from 1994 to 1999.

Ramamurthy Naidu was aged 72 when he passed away. He is survived by his wife Indira, and two sons Rohit and Girish.

His final rites will be held at his native village Naravaripalle of Chandragiri mandal in Tirupathi district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

As reports emerged over Naidu’s critical condition on Sunday morning, his relatives and family members including AP minister of information technology Nara Lokesh, his mother Bhuvaneshwari, and members of Nandamuri family started arriving at the hospital.

Chandrababu Naidu, who was in Delhi had to cancel all his official engagements to come to Hyderabad, and he was expected to arrive at any moment.