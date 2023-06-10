Hyderabad/AP: Over 8kg foreign gold seized by DRI, 3 arrested

During investigations, officials came to know that 2.471 kg of gold was smuggled into Hyderabad. Acting quickly, they seized it and arrested the receiver.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 10th June 2023 7:15 pm IST

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence officials intercepted a car on the highway in Andhra Pradesh and seized around 8 kgs of smuggled foreign gold. Three persons have been arrested.

According to police, the vehicle was travelling near the Venkatachalam Toll Plaza, Nellore district on the night of June 7. The gold was kept in a secret cavity of the car’s rear seat.

Also Read
Online applications invited for job fair in Hyderabad

Two persons were arrested.

MS Education Academy

On being probed, they confessed that 2.471 kg of gold was smuggled into Hyderabad. Acting quickly, the officials seized it and arrested the receiver.

The three persons have been remanded to judicial custody. Further investigations are on.

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 10th June 2023 7:15 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button