Hyderabad apartment bars domestic workers, delivery boys from using elevator; draws flak

Hyderabad apartment domestic helps, delivery boys from using elevators imposes fines

Hyderabad: On January 12, a notice put up at an apartment in the city went viral. “If maids, drivers or delivery boys use main lifts Rs 300/- will be fined,” it said both in English and Telugu.

It triggered angry reactions from Twitter users. A few users equated the notice as the modern form of untouchability. Twitter users also highlighted that the notice invited legal action under provisions of the Protection of Civil Rights Act.

Harsha Wadlamani, a photo journalist put up the picture on Twitter, which prompted a reaction from the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union.

“All kinds of workers should boycott this building and that is when people who put up this poster will understand. By looking at this notice, we can clearly see that Caste is not just the criteria of Untouchability. Class, the kind of work, all matters,” the tweet said.

The TGPWU also put a similar notice from a hotel, urging the Telangana minister for Urban Development , KT Rama Rao, and the CMO to take action against the same.

