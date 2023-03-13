Hyderabad: Applications invited by FCRI for training in bee-keeping

Hyderabad: The Forest College Research Institute (FCRI), Mulugu, has invited applications for training in bee-keeping under the project entitled ‘Establishment of Integrated Beekeeping Development Centre under Mini Mission by the National Bee Board, under the National Beekeeping and Honey Mission (NBHM).

Bee-keeping is the occupation of owning and breeding bees in movable artificial hives for their honey.

NBHM, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, has reportedly approved a project for the college to organise two training programmes this month.

The first programme will be held from March 14 to 20, with an intake of 25 participants while the second training programme will be held from Mach 23 to 29 with an intake of 25 participants.

Arrangements of breakfast, lunch, tea, and dinner and stay for the participants for seven days will be undertaken by FCRI along with travel allowance that will be paid in accordance with Government of India norms.

People interested may contact the project coordinator at 78765-31614 (Dr Waseem).