Hyderabad: Applications invited for PG, PhD admissions at UoH

Last date for applying online to these postgraduate programme admissions is August 12.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 8th August 2023 3:51 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: University of Hyderabad has invited students to apply for admission to 43 Post Graduate programs and 2 Integrated MSc PhD programs on their campus.

UoH is ranked 10th among Universities and 20th under the overall category in the NIRF rankings for 2023.

It has been listed in Category-I of UGC (Categorization of Universities for grant of graded autonomy) Regulations 2018, with an NAAC grading of 3.28 out of 4.00.

The total number of seats allotted for these programs is 1346 (GE-543, SC-204, ST-100, OBC-365, EWS-134, PwD-67 and DP-67).

However, the admissions to these programs are based on CUET (PG) 2023 scores.

Aspiring candidates may apply online on the university’s website. Details regarding the application fee, prospectus, schedule of admission, and online application are also available.

The last date for applying online to these postgraduate programmes is August 12.

