Hyderabad: Aramgarh Junction to get a makeover worth Rs 2.6 cr

The GHMC's standing committee unanimously accorded the amount for restructuring the junction in August this year.

News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 29th October 2022 5:26 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to revamp the Aramghar junction at the cost of Rs 2.6 crores.

As per the instructions of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister KT Rama Rao (KTR), the civic body is in consultation with a Bengaluru-based designing firm named Jana Urban Space.

The emphasis will be laid on ensuring the smooth flow of traffic at the junction, along with minimising the challenges faced by pedestrians.

The civic body in collaboration with the designing firm will take up tree plantation and other beautification works across the Aramghar junction, The New Indian Express reported.

The GHMC’s standing committee unanimously accorded the amount for restructuring the junction in August this year. The civic body has also invited contractors from across Hyderabad to take up the initiative.

