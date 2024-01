Hyderabad: Area-wise control room numbers in case of a power cut

Hyderabad: On the eve of Sankranthi, kites are being flown by citizens, especially children under the limits of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.

The fall of kites/ manja on the power lines may cause power supply interruption in a few areas.

In case of power interruption, TSSPDCL is hereby has appealed to all its consumers to register their power supply complaints on the following media:

Electricity trouble call centre: 1912 Twitter: @tsspdclcorporat Facebook: @gmcsc.tsspdcl Website: www.tssouthernpower.com Mobile app: TSSPDCL Dial 100 24-hour circle-wise control rooms/All FOCS

Sl no. Circle (prominent areas) mobile numbers 1 Hyderabad Central (Hyderguda, Himayathnagar, Red hills, Mehdipatnam, Chikkadpally, AC guards, Vidyanagar, Mothimahal, Rethibowli, Tolichowki, Nampally, Narayanguda) 9491629047 2 Hyderabad South (Begumbazar, Troopbazar, Abids, Koti, Charminar, Khilwat, Falaknuma, Chandrayangutta, Chanchalguda, Malakpet etc.) 9491628269 3 Secunderabad (Paradise, IDPL, Pragatools, Bowenpally, Bansilalpet, Alwal, machabollaram, Nehrunagar, Pragatools, Begampet, Balnagar 9491629380 4 Banjarahills (Banjarahills, Jubilee hills, Erragadda, Greenlands, Mothinagar, SR Nagar, Ameerpet, Sanathnagar, Borbanda, Madhapur, Film nagar, yousufguda, kalyannagar, Srinagar colony) 9491633294 5 Cybercity (Gachibowli, Nanakramguda, Manikonda, Kondapur, KPHB, Chandamagar, Vasanth Nagar, Ibrahimbagh) 9493193149 6 Rajendranagar (Katedan, Sivarampally, MD pally, Sastripuram, AttapurRajendranagar, Jalpally, Balapur, Pahadisharif) 7382100322 7 Saroornagar (Champapet, Sarrornagar, Vanasthalipuram, BN Reddy nagar, Badangpet, Meerpet, LB nagar, Kothapet, Autonagar, turkayamjael, Injapur) 7901679095 8 Habsiguda (Sainikpuri, Nacharam, Boduppal, Uppal, Mallapur, Ramanthapur, Malkajgiri, Moula Ali, Yapral) 9491039018 9 Medchal (Kukatpally, Miyapur, Nizampet, Jeedimetla, DP pally, Kompally, Gajularamaram) 7382618971

In a review meeting held with the GHMC area’s chief general managers, and superintending engineers, TSSPDCL CMD Musharraf Faruqui, IAS has instructed all the staff and officers to be available round the clock to meet any electricity emergencies immediately, a press release informed.

‘Upto 2 hour power cuts’

The people of Telangana, especially dwellers of the capital city, have recently been witnessing power cuts.

Along with basic functionalities being hit due to these power supply interruptions, work-from-home (WFH) employees, whose employment depends on a break-less power supply, are beginning to bear the brunt of this development.

“Power cuts of up to 2 hours per day may be required,” said Musharraf Ali Faruqui managing director of Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) on Sunday, January 14.

He also said that due to higher power demand in summer/rabi season, “power cuts of up to 2 hours may be required.”

TSSPDCL said that 16 areas in GHMC are facing power cuts, on Sunday, January 14, including Darulshifa, Hussaini Alam, Seethaphalmandi, Shanthi Nagar, SR Nagar, Chandanagar, and Ferozguda.