Hyderabad: Arekapudi Gandhi’s supporters target BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy’s house

Hyderabad: Supporters of Congress Serilingampally MLA and Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman Arekapudi Gandhi attacked Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Huzurabad MLA P Kaushik Reddy’s house located in Kondapur on Thursday, September 12.

The attackers threw eggs, tomatoes, and other objects, resulting in broken windows. They engaged in a clash between the BRS workers who were present there at that time.

Supporters of Congress MLA and Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Arikepudi Gandhi targeted the residence of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Huzurabad MLA Kaushik Reddy. The attackers threw eggs, tomatoes, and other objects, resulting in broken windows. pic.twitter.com/vxWN3rtG4D — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 12, 2024

Later speaking to media, Reddy said he was unfaced with such attacks. He further said police did not respond to the calls when his house was being attacked by supporters of MLA Gandhi.

Meanwhile, MLA Gandhi has been reportedly arrested and placed under Narsingi police station.

Reddy was placed under house arrest to prevent him from leaving for the house of defected MLA Arekapudi Gandhi and offer him a BRS scarf.

Also Read BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy placed under house arrest in Hyderabad

The police have also beefed up security at Gandhi’s residence, who has announced that if Kaushik Reddy does not come to his house, he will visit him.

Gandhi, who got elected to the Assembly on a BRS ticket but joined the Congress party in July, was on Monday appointed as chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), a post usually given to opposition members.

The BRS slammed the ruling Congress party for appointing a turncoat MLA as PAC chairman and demanded his disqualification along with the disqualification of nine other defectors, but Gandhi claimed that he was still in the opposition.